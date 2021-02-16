Companies Such is the case with Verve, which buys the business of Vastamo: A solvent company with a traditional veterans’ rehabilitation facility

Vastamo’s business will be transferred to Verve’s ownership, as long as Vastamo’s creditors approve the transaction.

Rehabilitation- and therapy services Verve is buying bankrupt Psychotherapy Center Response business.

Preliminary agreement for the sale of the business was made in connection with the bankruptcy application. The acquisition still requires the approval of Vastamo’s creditors.

Verve offers a wide range of rehabilitation services and as a result of the transaction, it will start offering psychotherapy services. Verve’s parent company is KK-Verve, which in turn is owned by the companies owned by the Rehabilitation Hospital Foundations Rehabilitation Center Kankaanpää and Kruunupuisto in Punkaharju.

The liquidator of the office Lassi Nyyssönen according to Verve, who has a foundation background, has been seen as “long-term sustainable”.

Verven there is already history behind it. During the wars of 1939–1944, wounded soldiers were treated in Punkaharju in a military hospital and after the wars in a military sanatorium. In 1977, the Punkaharju Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation was established in the area. The current Kruunupuisto name was introduced in 2003 and the underlying Kruunupuisto company was established in 2006 to be responsible for the business.

The purchase price paid by Verve has not been disclosed to the public about Vastamo’s business. CEO of KK-Verve Hannu Ronkainen according to which the parties have agreed not to multiply the price.

“The situation at the answering machine has had an effect on that price,” Ronkainen says.

From here could conclude that the price has been at least cheaper than the investment company Intera Partners’ counterpart in 2019 Amount paid to Tapio. Based on the size of the seizure related to Tapio’s assets and Intera Partners’ financial data, it has been approximately EUR 10 million. The warehouse was founded by Ville Tapio and Nina Tapio.

According to Ronkainen, Verve was active in acquiring the business towards Vastamo. Verve has not previously provided psychotherapy services, but its activities include other forms of therapy.

“For some time now, we have been specifically considering starting psychotherapy. The purpose of the foundations behind the company is to rehabilitate people and help people cope with working life. ”

Verven’s parent company KK-Verve’s net sales rose to more than EUR 26 million in 2019, when the company made an operating profit of EUR 211,000. Last year’s financial statements are not yet available, but according to Ronkainen, Verve’s net sales fell to approximately EUR 24 million, mainly due to interest rate restrictions.

Verve says that it has budgeted a turnover of EUR 33 million for 2021. According to Ronkainen, Vastamo’s business is not included in the amount. Verve now operates in 18 locations and currently has approximately 400 employees.

Finland According to a company report compiled by Asiakastieto, KK-Verve is higher than average in the rehabilitation facilities and hospitals sector and the company has also grown significantly faster than the industry average.

According to the report, the KK-Verve Group’s return on capital employed is sufficient and the equity ratio is satisfactory. Thanks to its solvency, KK-Verven is able to “bring profitability to at least a satisfactory level in order to secure long-term operating conditions”. According to customer information, the company’s Risk Rating is good and it has no registered defaults.

On Monday the employees of the bankrupt counterparty will move to Verve’s bread as former employees on March 2. Bankruptcy trustee Nina Aganimov the first task related to the Reception was to lay off its employees so that they could move to Verve after a two-week notice period.

The next step is to seek creditors’ consent to the acquisition. It is assumed that creditors will not oppose the sale. Bankruptcy proceedings and other legal actions related to the Response Office will continue even if the management of the business is transferred to another company.

Customer work is scheduled to continue at Vastamo until March 1. According to Verven Ronkainen, at the time of the bankruptcy, Vastamo had 140 employees. The clients of the clinic have been asked to agree with their own therapist on the continuation of the therapy relationship in Verve.

According to Ronkainen, Verve focuses especially on the development of software, tools and appointment systems for new services. Verve has emphasized that the Office’s information systems or customer and patient data will not be used.

According to Ronkainen, Verve uses the customer registration and invoicing program Diarium. According to Verve, its software used in psychotherapy falls into “Valvira’s Class A category, which is protected under the EU Data Protection Regulation”.

Ronkainen emphasizes that a lot of good work has also been done in the Vastamo and that the current problems are based on crime.

“We have realized that there has been a lot of negative publicity around the bankrupt company regarding the information leak. However, behind the hacking has been the fact that the company has been the target of a crime. ”

Vastamo’s employees have also fallen victim to negative publicity and hacking. According to Ronkainen, clear communication is especially important for employees.

“The process has been very difficult for the employees. First, people need to be kept aware of things. I hope it doesn’t happen that the shoemaker doesn’t have shoes, ”says Verven Ronkainen, who specializes in rehabilitation and well-being.