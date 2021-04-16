Companies Stove manufacturer Harvia published preliminary information on its results, demand “very strong”

Several listed companies have reported positive preliminary data on developments at the beginning of the year this week.

Stove manufacturer Harvia says its operating profit more than tripled in the first half of the year and net sales increased by almost one hundred percent from the previous year. The company says demand for its products was “very strong” in the first quarter.

The company in Muuramela published preliminary information on its January-March result on Friday evening.

According to the company’s press release, its net sales in January – March increased to approximately EUR 39.6 million from EUR 20.4 million a year ago. The operating result, on the other hand, swelled to approximately EUR 11.0 million from EUR 3.1 million in the comparison period.

According to Harvia, the positive development in net sales and profitability is due to “particularly good” sales growth in most of its main markets.

“The awareness, popularity and use of the sauna have increased during the pandemic,” Harvia says in a press release.

According to the company, the availability and prices of its most important materials have remained “favorable” despite strong market growth. However, Harvia says that the outlook for the availability and price of key materials and components is volatile for the rest of the year.

In March, Harvia announced that it would invest EUR 2.5 million in increasing the production capacity of its Muurame plant by 20%. In February, the company bought a property in the United States for EUR 2.1 million for a new production facility.

Many The company, which is listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange, has given positive preliminary information about the development at the beginning of the year this week.

On Thursday, the forestry company UPM and the trading group Kesko raised their earnings outlook. On Friday morning, positive earnings warnings were issued by engineering group Valmet and pipe system manufacturer Uponor.