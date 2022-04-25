Companies Stora Enso sells its sawmills and wood in Russia

The sawmills and wood procurement operations will be sold to Stora Enso’s local management.

Forestry company Stora Enso sells its sawmills and wood sourcing in Russia, the company said in a press release. The sawmills and wood procurement operations will be sold to Stora Enso’s local management.

The sawmills are located in Novgorod and Karelia and employ about 330 people. The company’s wood procurement in Russia employs about 170 people.

Stora Enso also has three corrugated packaging plants in Russia, the production of which has been suspended due to the Russian offensive war. The company said in early March it would suspend all production in Russia and exports and imports to and from Russia.