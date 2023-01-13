Companies | Stora Enso begins change negotiations on layoffs – around 1,300 people are in the scope of the negotiations

Stora Enso begins change negotiations at the packaging materials division’s four factory locations in Oulu, Varkaude, Heinola and Anjalankoski.

Forestry company Stora Enso is starting change negotiations on possible layoffs, the company tells STT.

The negotiations involve a total of approximately 1,300 people at the four factory locations of Stora Enso’s packaging materials division in Oulu, Varkaude, Heinola and Anjalankoski.

The scope of the negotiations includes the entire personnel of these factory locations. Potential layoffs would last a maximum of 90 days and could be implemented in several installments.

Communications Director at Stora Enso Fairy tale Härkönen says that the change negotiations prepare to respond to fluctuations in demand due to market uncertainty.

The change negotiations will start next week, and they are estimated to last two weeks. Invitations to negotiations have already been sent to the employees.

Stora Enson managing director Annica Bresky anticipates the effects of macroeconomic developments on the company in the July-September interim report published in October.

“The first signs of a possible macroeconomic slowdown are visible, the effects of which may soon extend to Stora Enso’s business as well. However, I have confidence in our ability to anticipate and adapt,” Bresky said.

Stora Enso will announce its results for the last quarter of last year on January 31.

Stora Enso said in October that it will also convert another closed paper machine into a board machine at its Oulu mill. The value of the investment is around one billion euros.

Last week, the company announced that it had completed the acquisition of the Dutch corrugated packaging manufacturer De Jong Packaging Group.

In addition, Stora Enso said in December that it plans to sell its board factory in Beihai, China. The sale would also include the forestry operations that supply the raw material to the factory.

