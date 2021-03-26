Companies Stockmann’s CEO wonders how the destination of a business trip can be a reason to restrict movement: “What has it got to do with health?”

According to the Trade Union Confederation, restrictions on movement are equivalent to the closure of restaurants for specialty shops. In addition, they pose problems for the realization of competitive neutrality.

Government the planned restrictions on movement also apply to shopping in stone-foot shops.

According to the proposed restrictions, transactions in stores are allowed in order to obtain food, food, medicine, fuel or other similar necessities for personal life.

The necessary supplies have not been precisely defined, but at Thursday’s briefing the Undersecretary of State Timo Lankinen said from the Prime Minister’s Office that the purchase of decorative items, for example, is not necessary in this context.

“It’s crucial what purpose the trip is made for. It is not necessary to go to get decorative items, but if you make a trip to get food and at the same time take a decorative item with you, it is of course completely possible, ”Lankinen said.

“But if you make trips to get things from different floors of Stockmann, that trip is not allowed.”

Planned the restrictions affect not only consumers’ ability to shop but also the business of traders.

CEO of Stockmann Jari Latvanen understands that restrictive measures are aimed at bringing the corona situation under control. However, according to him, the planned restrictions will cause damage to the entire business of the specialty trade in particular.

In addition, he considers the situation in which, for example, the purchase of decorative items is allowed in addition to grocery shopping in a hypermarket but not in a department store such as Stockmann to be contradictory.

“What has it got to do with health?” Latvanen wonders.

According to him, no coronary infection from the department store has come to the attention of the staff. In addition, Stockmann has received exemplary feedback from the Regional State Administrative Agency on its corona measures and guidelines.

“I haven’t seen anywhere say that a deal is a corona throw,” he commented.

Trade Union advocacy director Simo Hiilamon according to the government, the restrictions on movement lead to a very challenging situation from the point of view of competitive neutrality.

In some European countries, such as Belgium and France, in addition to the closure of smaller specialist shops, large supermarkets have also had to close those departments where the products sold are not essential. However, the trade union is not in favor of closing down any business by law.

“All companies should be treated equally. It is not appropriate for the freedom to conduct a business to be infringed in this context or for the range of shops to be restricted, ”Hiilamo commented.

What is open to interpretation in the situation is what can be considered a necessary supply in this context.

“Of course, it is not possible to make a comprehensive list of essential supplies, but trade is not the one who interprets these things, it is up to other actors.”

Hiilamo emphasizes the importance of avoiding traffic congestion from a contact avoidance perspective. Therefore, according to Hiilamo, transactions should be done as decentrally as possible, for example by picking up products ordered online directly from specialty stores.

According to Hiilamo, traders must also receive adequate compensation for the negative effects of restrictions.

“We believe that restrictions on movement are equivalent to restaurant closures for specialty shops and that support measures should be similar. If restrictions are imposed, support should also be available quickly. “