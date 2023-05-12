Companies | Stockmann’s CEO changes

The new CEO will be Susanne Ehnbåge, who led Lindex.

The Swedish Ehnbåge has managed the fashion chain Lindex owned by the Stockmann Group since 2018. He has also been a member of Stockmann’s management team since 2018. Lindex has been an essential part of Stockmann’s restructuring program.

“In accordance with our strategy, we are moving in the right direction on our company’s change journey, and now is the right time to make a change in Stockmann’s management, considering future growth. Susanne Ehnbåge has a strong track record in retail and digital consumer business management”, Chairman of the Board of the Stockmann Group Sari Pohjonen says in the announcement.

Previously, Ehnbåge has worked, among other things, as CEO of Net on net in 2016–2018. In addition to the role of CEO of Stockmann Group, Ehnbåge will continue as CEO of Lindex.