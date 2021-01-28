Companies Stockmann writes down EUR 250 million in Lindex’s goodwill

Stockmann, which is undergoing corporate restructuring, published an updated earnings forecast for 2020 due to the impairment of its subsidiary Lindex.

Stockmann Group net sales in 2020 will be lower than in the previous year as a result of Lindex’s impairment testing, the company report.

Although the operating result for the fourth quarter of last year was profitable, Stockmann made a write-down of approximately EUR 250 million in the income statement for the fourth quarter due to the reduced goodwill of Lindex.

Stockmann published its previous, loss-making earnings forecast at the end of October. It took into account the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the company’s 2020 result.

Now the group has further worsened the forecast. This is due to the impairment of Lindex’s goodwill. The company says the current and re-accelerating COVID-19 pandemic will increase uncertainty in Lindex’s main markets.

Lindex is a subsidiary of Stockmann and the most profitable part of the Group. For example, in April – June last year, two-thirds of the Group’s net sales came from Lindex. Lindex has 460 stores.

After impairment, Lindex’s book value of intangible assets is EUR 368 million.

Helsinki District Court decided in April 2020 to initiate Stockmann’s corporate restructuring proceedings. The restructuring program was announced in December, in which Lindex acts as collateral for the Group’s debts.

As part of the restructuring process, Stockmann is obliged to sell its properties and negotiate the leaseback of the properties.