Companies | Stockmann is considering changing the group’s name to Lindex Group and is exploring alternatives for the department store business

Stockmann is considering changing the group’s name to Lindex Group and says that it is exploring alternatives for its department store business.

Stockmann is considering changing the name of its group to Lindex Group, the group says in its press release. At the same time, Stockmann says that it is also exploring alternatives for its department store business.

On Monday, Stockmann’s board of directors has decided to launch a strategic evaluation to increase shareholder value by placing Lindex in the center of the group’s business operations. As part of this assessment, Stockmann is considering changing its name to Lindex Group and exploring options for Stockmann’s department store business.

According to the group’s press release, the name change would better reflect Lindex’s role in its business. However, a possible name change would not affect Stockmann department stores, which would continue to operate under the Stockmann brand.

In 2022, Lindex’s turnover of 661 million euros made up more than two-thirds of Stockmann Group’s turnover, and with its operating profit of 90 million euros, Lindex made the largest part of Stockmann Group’s result, the group’s press release says.

As alternatives for the department store business, the group informs about increasing the independence of department store operations within the group, possible ownership changes or partnerships, or maintaining the current structure.

The company evaluates which of the alternatives would offer the best conditions for business development in the future. According to the release, the evaluation has no immediate impact on the Stockmann department store brand or daily operations, which will continue unchanged. The company expects the evaluation to be completed during 2024.

“Initiating a strategic evaluation to consider a name change and to explore strategic alternatives for the department store business is the natural next step in our strategy and reflects the growing role of Lindex in the group,” says Stockmann’s chairman of the board Sari Pohjonen in the bulletin.

Decisions on the possible name change proposal will be made later. The proposal also requires a decision from Stockmann’s general meeting.