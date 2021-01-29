Companies Statistics Finland: The turnover of large enterprises decreased by more than six per cent in the interest year

Large The turnover of enterprises decreased by 6.4 per cent in 2020, according to Statistics Finland on the basis of preliminary data.

Compared to the previous year, the turnover of large companies decreased during each month of the year. The sharpest decline was seen in the spring, when in both April and May, turnover fell to a double-digit decline. In December, the decline was 2.6 per cent year-on-year, the smallest decline since February. Figures are not seasonally adjusted.

Preliminary statistics include 2,000 companies with the most significant turnover. They account for about 70 percent of the turnover of all companies operating in Finland, are responsible for more than half of the investments made and employ more than 40 percent of the personnel of all companies.

Statistics Finland points out that the statistics do not allow for a comprehensive assessment of the economic situation of the entire enterprise sector, as the economic development of smaller enterprises may differ from that of large enterprises.