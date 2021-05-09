Companies State cost subsidies to companies have been paid the most in relation to Lapland, Uusimaa and Åland

The large support pot of Lapland in relation to the population is explained by the large tourism companies in the province.

Coronary pandemic Due to the size of the provinces, Lapland, Uusimaa and Åland have received the largest share of state cost subsidies granted to companies as a result, according to statistics published by the State Treasury over the weekend.

A third round of applications is currently underway. In total, about EUR 340 million has been paid in support.

Approximately EUR 19.2 million of the support has been paid to Lapland, which is a lot in proportion to the population. The subsidy has been paid 108 euros per Lapland resident, while for most provinces the corresponding figure is around 30.

Only Uusimaa, the domicile of many large companies, reaches the same level, to which more than EUR 188 million, or EUR 110 per inhabitant, has been paid.

In the case of Lapland, the large amount of support is explained by the State Treasury’s Director of Services Mari Selvirannan according to the key role of the tourism sector in the provincial economy.

Catering and accommodation have been particularly hard hit by interest rate constraints, and they have also been the most subsidized by the state through state subsidies: a total of around € 60 million.

All the companies that received the most support in Lapland are companies in the tourism industry: Levi Ski Resort and Hullu Poro from Kittila and Lapland Hotels from Mooni have all received support of 500,000 euros.

After Uusimaa and Lapland, the highest proportion of support has been paid to Åland: EUR 2.5 million, or EUR 83 per inhabitant. In Åland, tourism beneficiaries are also highlighted in the beneficiaries.

Absolutely After Uusimaa, most support has been paid to Pirkanmaa (over EUR 26 million) and Southwest Finland (over EUR 25 million).

The lowest support in relation to the population has been paid to North Karelia, whose companies have received support of EUR 3.2 million, ie EUR 20 per inhabitant.

Only a little more support has been paid to the entire province of North Karelia than to the municipality of Kittilä, a population of 6,400 in Lapland, whose companies have received support of more than three million euros.

In absolute terms, the least support has been paid to Central Ostrobothnia, just over EUR 1.5 million.

The third application round for cost support began on April 27, and the application period is until June 23. So far, less than 10,000 applications have been received by the State Treasury in the current round.

“Of course, in this cost subsidy in the third, restaurants are the biggest beneficiaries,” Selviranta says.

The maximum amount of cost support per company is currently EUR 1.8 million, and according to Selviranta, this amount can be reached by many larger companies in the current round of support.