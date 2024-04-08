Companies | SSAB's long-time CEO Martin Lindqvist is leaving the company

Martin Lindqvist, who has been the CEO of steel manufacturer SSAB for 13 years, is leaving the company and will focus on board duties in the future.

Lindqvist has worked for SSAB for 26 years. For the last 13 of these years, he served as the company's CEO.

According to SSAB, Lindqvist will continue his career in board positions.

The steel company says it will start the recruitment process for Lindqvist's successor immediately. Lindqvist's notice period is six months, but he will continue as the company's CEO until his successor is chosen.

of SSAB Chairman of the Board Lennart Evrell says in the company's announcement that during Lindqvist's term as CEO, the company has developed into a listed company with global markets and a strong financial position.

“He has played a decisive role in building SSAB into the company it is today and leading the transition to fossil-free production. He is a respected manager and CEO. I would like to thank Martin for his contribution to the company and wish him luck in his future tasks”, says Evrell in the press release.

Lindqvist himself says in the press release that he will spend more of his time on board and advisory duties in the future.

“I am very happy to have been part of this fantastic journey together with many proud and professional SSAB employees. At some point, however, everyone has to give up, and for me, that time is now.”