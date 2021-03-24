Companies Specialty trade accuses government of collapsing industry: “This is a death blow to many specialty shops”

According to the Specialty Trade Interest Group, the government should order Specialty Shops to close their doors if movement restrictions prevent customers from entering the shops.

Specialty Stores are outraged at the way the government is reacting to the plight of companies in the sector in preparation for new restrictions on mobility.

Association for Trade in Goods and Services Etu considers it unreasonable to make transactions in specialty stores only if there is a necessary reason for the transaction.

According to the association, a better solution would be to order Specialty Stores to close their doors, making it easier to apply for compensation. However, it now appears that new restrictions will prevent the movement of customers, but a closure order will still not be issued.

“This is a death blow to many specialty stores,” says Edu’s president Ulla Pöllänen.

According to him, the specialty trade has so far not kept the noise out of its own predicament, but companies have focused on defeating the coronavirus according to government instructions. However, according to the association, traders have a right to know about their future.

“Now the situation is serious and the fact that the shops will not be closed, but direct advice is given to avoid transactions, requires quick and clear support measures,” says Pöllänen.

Specialty stores virtually all enterprises in the retail industries that are not grocery stores or department stores are counted. These include clothing stores, bookstores, furniture stores and opticians.

The corona pandemic has particularly affected companies that have suffered from declining commuter traffic and shopping center customer numbers. In the interest, cost support has hardly helped these companies, as the condition for a 30% drop in turnover is too strict.

“The reference months for cost support do not give a true picture of the decline in turnover, as there can no longer be as many invoices as would be required for the support. Merchants should suspend operations altogether in order to receive support, ”says the Advocacy Director Juha Ropponen Front.

According to him, entrepreneurs, especially in small specialty stores, have done their best so far to get their wages paid and keep their doors open. Now financial support is necessary if companies are to be kept afloat, Ropponen says.

In addition, Etu considers it essential that the possibility of accelerated lay-offs and changes in shift schedules be introduced, as was the case last spring. Finnish entrepreneurs have also called for legislation to be speeded up by legislation.