Companies | Software company Jolla is being sought for corporate restructuring – wants to get rid of Russian owners

A software company Jolla is being applied for company restructuring. Law firms Castrén & Snellman and Borenius, which are among the company’s creditors, are applying for reorganization of the company, which operates mainly in Tampere.

According to the documents submitted to the Pirkanmaa district court at the beginning of June, Jo owes the law firms a total of around 140,000 euros. According to the restructuring application, the company’s biggest creditors are Votron, the State Treasury, the employment pension company Elo and the Tax Administration.

According to the application, Jolla is insolvent. Based on last year’s preliminary financial statements, the company’s assets are approximately EUR 4.1 million, and the debts to be taken into account in the restructuring application are EUR 12.5 million.

The law firms applying for restructuring consider that without corporate restructuring, Jolla would go bankrupt.

The company it is known that the application for restructuring also applies for a change in the company’s ownership structure. According to the application, Rostelecom, which is partially owned by the Russian state, currently indirectly owns approximately 30 percent of Jolla’s shares.

In 2018, Rostelecom announced that it had bought 75 percent of the shares in the Open Mobile Platform company and Votron, one of Jolla’s biggest creditors, and thus obtained a controlling stake in the operating system developer Sailfish Mobile OS RUS.

Jolla is known as the developer of the Sailfish OS mobile operating system. According to the restructuring application, the company licensed the operating system for use by Rostelecom in 2016, and with the help of the license, the Russian company has developed an operating system called Aurora OS, which is used, for example, in the Russian state administration.

Russian After the war of aggression started in Ukraine, the company has said that it wants to get rid of its Russian owners.

According to the restructuring application, Jolla ran into significant financial difficulties as a result of the war, and had to stop doing business in Russia.

According to the application, the Russian ownership has become an obstacle for the company’s business in other markets, and the company’s customers in the automotive industry in particular consider its ownership structure problematic. According to the application, this will significantly reduce the company’s turnover in the current year.

In the preliminary financial statements attached to the corporate restructuring application, Jolla says that he has tried unsuccessfully for several years to reduce or remove Russian ownership from the company’s ownership structure.

According to the financial statements, Rostelecom has already announced in the spring of 2022 that it is ready to sell its holdings in Jolla, and to prove this, it has resigned from the company’s board.

According to the reorganization application, only the company’s CEO currently sits on Jolla’s board Sami Pienimäki and a Russian investor Boris Krasnovsky.

Nokian Jolla, founded in 2011 to develop the abandoned Meego operating system applied for corporate restructuring also from the end of 2015.

Almost half a year later, it told having received additional funding and that he canceled his restructuring. The company admitted that part of the funding came from Russia, but did not want to say more about the funder.

According to the restructuring application, sales to Russia generated up to 60-90 percent of the company’s turnover between 2016 and 2021.

According to the application, Jolla signed a multi-year licensing agreement with the Hong Kong company Chinastone in 2021, and is targeting the Chinese market with the agreement.

According to the company, the agreement will generate significant license fees for it in the next few years.