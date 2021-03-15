Companies SMEs supported by Business Finland increased exports despite the corona situation: “It shows that our work has had an impact,” says the CEO

Last year, Business Finland distributed approximately EUR 468 million in innovation financing to companies. The growth in exports of subsidized SMEs shows that innovation financing has a real role to play, says CEO Nina Kopola.

Innovation funding Last year, the successful SMEs outperformed the industry as a whole, says Business Finland.

According to the earnings and impact report published on Monday, the exports of SMEs that were Business Finland’s customers increased by EUR 71 million last year, which is about one per cent more than in the previous year.

At the same time, the exports of all Finnish SMEs fell, according to Customs’ foreign trade statistics. As a whole, Finland the value of merchandise exports declined 11.9 percent in 2020.

Business Finland’s customers can be granted financing for business development or, for example, offered other assistance in promoting international sales.

“I think the success of our client companies compared to the comparison set means that the work we do has had an impact. That is why this work is being done to give Finnish companies better access to the international market, ”says the CEO of Business Finland. Nina Kopola.

Business Finland last year distributed an exceptional amount of subsidies to projects of domestic companies. A record EUR 486.8 million was granted in innovation funding.

In addition, due to the interest rate pandemic, Business Finland was responsible for disruption financing allocated to companies, the total amount of which was approximately EUR 1 billion last year. To this end, applications were received for 30,000 projects, of which about two-thirds received funding.

Under normal circumstances, Business Finland’s support is granted to projects in which the company aims abroad with a new solution or product. The precondition for disaster financing, on the other hand, was that the company affected by the interest rate pandemic present a credible plan for business development and prove that it is financially viable.

Nina Kopola has been the CEO of Business Finland since 2019.­

There were cases where there was ultimately no real need for support. For example, a shoe designer Minna Parikka reimbursed EUR 70 000 of the aid granted to his company after a sudden decision quit their successful business.

“It is clear that the funding allocated to 20,000 projects can also accommodate cases where circumstances have changed or there have been no grounds for applying for support. In the autumn, the Ministry of Employment and the Economy commissioned an independent report in which no serious errors were found in the financing of disruptions, ”says Kopola.

Kopola has had a long career in international business before becoming CEO of Business Finland in 2019. In 2011–2018, he was the President and CEO of Suominen, a nonwovens manufacturer.

Kopola reminds that in Finland, both public and corporate investments in research and development have lagged behind the comparator countries.

“Here, we definitely have room for improvement, as productivity growth usually comes precisely from investments in research and development. I describe Business Finland as a growth accelerator whose task is not only to distribute money but also to provide companies with contacts to enter international markets, ”he says.

He cites as an example the food sector, whose exports developed favorably last year despite the pandemic. In January – October, exports of the food and beverage sector increased by seven per cent year-on-year.

The biggest leap came in China, whose exports grew by 78 percent. The growth is mainly explained by rather mundane products: exports of pork and milk powder. In addition to these, Finnish food exports focus on cereal products and various processed oat products.

SMEs companies that invested mainly in digitalisation and IT development, which benefited from the collapse in travel and mobility volumes caused by the pandemic, were the most successful.

Last year, the top of SMEs was companies with a combined turnover of about EUR 842 million, which was about 57 per cent more than in the previous year.

According to Business Finland’s statistics, the funding it granted also had a significant impact on the chances of success for startups. In 2020, Finnish startups raised a total of almost one billion euros in funding. Of this, EUR 755 million was raised by companies that were Business Finland’s customers.