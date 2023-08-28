Companies | Small house manufacturer Jukkatalo files for bankruptcy – the company is in the middle of dozens of construction projects

On Monday, Jukkatalo filed for bankruptcy in the Oulu district court.

Finn small house manufacturer Jukkatalo has filed for bankruptcy.

According to the insolvency register maintained by the Legal Registry Center, the company has filed a bankruptcy petition with the Oulu District Court on Monday.

According to the company’s own words, its fate was, for example, the corona pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

“During the corona pandemic, business was good, but the dramatic rise in raw material prices and availability challenges increased costs and made it difficult to carry out projects,” the company writes in its press release.

Jukkatalo says that the rise in interest rates collapsed the demand for new construction.

According to the company, the current year’s delivery volumes would have been only a fraction of the volume of previous years.

“We have dozens of construction projects in progress and the bankruptcy makes it difficult for these projects to progress. I am extremely sorry that we were not able to deliver on our promise of trust and peace of mind”, says the CEO of Jukkatalo Ilkka Sydänmetsä in the bulletin.

According to the company, the collapse in construction also affected its construction business customers. The company employed a significant number of subcontractors and their employees as well as other partners at its sites.

Jukkatalo last year’s turnover was more than 95 million euros. However, the operating profit fell by EUR 4.6 million into a loss. In 2022, the company employed more than 230 people.

I told you about the bankruptcy application earlier Construction magazine.

Jukkatalo, originating from Pyhänna, has been operating since 1968. In the past, the company has also become known as Pyhännän Rakennustuote. Jukkatalo is one of the largest small house builders in Finland.