Ciudad Juarez.- This Wednesday, the Recruitment Day, organized by the State Employment Service, began in the Parque Central Poniente, where approximately 27 companies from different sectors are actively participating in the search for local talent.

From maquiladoras to convenience stores, employment opportunities cover a wide range of profiles.

Gerardo Galván Barraza, coordinator of the State Employment Service in Ciudad Juárez, stressed that, although there is less demand for operator positions, higher technical university positions are being offered, mainly in the areas of quality and production.

Professionals such as engineers and graduates in human resources are also sought.

Galván stressed that, through a QR code, nearly 1,400 people registered to participate in this event.

“There were already people lined up at 8:15 in the morning, although access was officially opened at 9:00,” said the coordinator.

Among the companies present were well-known firms such as Fastenal, Gazpro, Telat Call Center, CEPS Paso del Norte and Soriana, as well as convenience stores such as Del Río and Circle K, and others such as Mueblería Villa Real and Hágalo, offering a variety of vacancies.

For his part, Óscar Ibáñez Hernández, representative of Governor Maru Campos Galván in Ciudad Juárez, commented on the salary ranges, which fluctuate between 11,400 pesos and 50,000 pesos per month, highlighting the variety of positions available, from maquiladora technicians to convenience store managers.

This event is the fifth edition of the year, as it takes place every month and a half.

The next one will take place on October 2, again providing an opportunity for those seeking employment at the border.