Companies | Sanoma’s CEO is changing – Susan Duinhoven is leaving the company

CEO Susan Duinhoven is leaving Sanoma.

Media and the CEO of learning material company Sanoma changes. The company said on Monday that the current CEO Susan Duinhoven leave the company.

According to Sanoma’s press release, Duinhoven will leave his position during the first half of 2024. The company’s board says that they have started the search for his successor.

Duinhoven started as CEO of Sanoma in October 2015. According to Sanoma’s press release, he is committed to continuing as CEO until the start of his successor and after that to ensure a smooth transfer of his duties to the new CEO.

“I am very grateful that I have been able to work together with our teams to develop our business. Our learning materials help teachers develop children’s skills so that everyone achieves the best possible learning results, and on the media side, our independent journalism and our inspiring domestic entertainment reach all Finns,” says Duinhoven in the release.

According to Duinhoven, during his time, Sanoma has changed from a “media company operating in several countries to a leading European” learning company.

“I think now is a good time to pass the baton to the next CEO. Both of our business operations have a clear strategy for profitable growth, and key development projects, including Learning’s Solar program, are well under way,” says Duinhoven in the press release.

Helsingin Sanomat is part of the Sanoma Group.