Companies Sanoma will buy Santillana Spain, Spain ‘s leading publisher of educational materials, for almost EUR 500 million

Sanoma has signed an agreement to purchase an educational material publisher from the Prisa Group. With the acquisition, Sanoma will significantly strengthen its position in the Spanish market for primary and secondary education materials, which is one of the largest in Europe.

The transaction is expected to close during the first half of 2021. According to the release, the purchase price is EUR 465 million.

The net sales of the acquired business were EUR 128 million in 2019.

Santillana Spain operates throughout Spain. The country is divided into 17 education areas, each with its own curriculum, which makes the market relatively fragmented, Sanoma says in a press release.

Saying There are two business units, of which Learning focuses on the learning business and Media Finland on media.

Prior to the acquisition, Learning has operated in eleven countries. It makes printed and digital learning materials and learning solutions aimed at basic education, high schools and vocational training.

Media Finland, which operates in Finland, publishes Helsingin Sanomat, Ilta-Sanomat, Aamulehti, numerous magazines and owns the television channel Nelonen and radio channels.

Learning companies include Sanoma Pro in Finland, Nowa Era in Poland, Van In in Belgium, Malmberg in the Netherlands, Sanoma Utbildning in Sweden and Bolster Safety in the Netherlands.

Major part, or about a third, of the learning material unit’s turnover has so far come from the Netherlands. Finland’s share last year was 16 per cent.

Sanoma has grown its learning business through acquisitions. Last year, it acquired the Iddink Group in the Netherlands, a supplier of cloud-based learning control systems called itslearning in Norway, and a majority stake in Clickedu in Spain.

The market for teaching materials for primary and post-secondary education in Europe is very fragmented. There are few companies like Sanoma operating in several countries.

Sanoman net sales in the first half of this year were eur 434 million and operating profit was eur 45 million.

Learning’s share of net sales was approximately forty percent, or EUR 174 million, and Media Finland’s EUR 260 million. Learning’s share of operating profit was EUR 23 million, Media Finland’s EUR 25 million.

The interim report for the third quarter of this year, July-September, will be published on October 29.

Sanoman managing director Susan Duinhoven stated in its interim report for the first half of the year that the interest rate pandemic has had little effect on Learning ‘s business and results.

Learning focuses on learning materials that in several countries are mainly public sector funded.

The interim report also stated that the Sanoma Group has EUR 400–500 million available for future acquisitions, which will focus on growing the learning business.

In April 2020, the company completed a transaction in which Sanoma Media Netherlands, ie the Dutch media business, was sold for EUR 460 million. The Finnish classified advertising business, Oikotie, was sold to Schibsted in July for EUR 185 million.