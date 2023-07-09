Companies | Samsung reported its worst operating profit in a quarter since 2009

However, the company’s announcement was largely in line with expectations. The reason behind the drop is the oversupply of chips prevailing in the market after the corona era, news agencies say.

South Korean electronics giant Samsung announced on Friday that the company’s operating profit for the second quarter will probably drop by 96 percent. The news agency reports on the matter, among others Bloomberg.

According to the Reuters news agency, this is the company’s worst quarterly operating profit since 2009.

The world’s largest memory chip and smartphone manufacturer estimates that its operating profit fell to 600 billion won (about 421 million euros) in April-June, compared to 14.1 trillion won a year earlier, Reuters reports.

The company however, the announcement was largely in line with expectations, the news agency says. According to Bloomberg, the operating profit of 600 billion won was better than average estimates.

The reason behind the drop is the oversupply of chips in the market after the corona era.

In the January-March quarter, the company reported losses of 4.58 trillion won in its chip business as the prices of memory chips and their inventory value fell. In the second quarter, the losses in the chip business were probably more due to the increase in demand for other types of chips.

Analysts estimate that the downturn in memory chips that started last year will reach its bottom in the third quarter.

Samsung is scheduled to release detailed earnings data on July 27, according to Reuters.