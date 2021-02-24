Companies Sampo is reducing its holdings in Nordea “significantly”

In the future, the company will focus more strictly on non-life insurance operations.

Shampoo intends to “significantly reduce its holding in Nordea” over the next 18 months. Sampo announced this on Wednesday morning just before the start of the capital market day for investors.

Investors, especially Elliott Management, which registered as Sampo’s owner last autumn, have demanded a clearer line from Sampo on their strategy and the timetable for divesting Nordea.

Shampoo last November, sold four percent of Nordea’s shares and the chairman of the board Björn Wahlroos has publicly criticized Nordea for being a bad investment.

Sampo says that it will further strengthen its reorientation to the insurance business with a focus on successful non-life insurance operations, which the company’s Board of Directors and management estimate has the greatest long-term value creation potential.

