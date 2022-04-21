Companies Russia’s war in Ukraine cuts Konecranes’ operating profit by EUR 47 million in the first half of the year

Konecranes, which has manufactured cranes in Ukraine, will publish more detailed earnings data for January-March next week.

Listed company On Thursday, Konecranes provided additional information on the impact of the war in Russia on the company’s financial development.

According to the company, the reversal of the turnover due to the war in Russia and the write-down of assets in Ukraine will have a negative impact of EUR 47 million on the operating result for January-March and a negative impact of EUR 44 million on the ebita margin.

Konecranes will publish its first-year interim report next week.

Konecranes was one of the first Finnish companies to make a concrete contribution to the attack launched by Russia. From the company’s Ukrainian plant power and gas were cut off in the morning after the Russian invasion began on Thursday, February 24th. Production at the factory has stalled since then.

Due to the uncertainty related to the Ukrainian operations, Konecranes has reduced the value of its Ukrainian assets. Impairment losses have a negative impact of EUR 8 million on the operating result for January-March 2022.

Konecranes’ withdrawal from Russia, which has already been decided, will be implemented gradually. Last year, the company had a turnover of EUR 55 million in Russia. As a result of the withdrawal decision, the canceled net sales will have a negative impact of EUR 39 million on the operating result for January-March.

Cancellations and write-downs of assets have no effect on the company’s previous financial guidance, they are included in the adjustments.

KonecranesiN The Ukrainian plant is in the city of Zaporizhia. One of the largest cities in the country is located on the banks of the Dnieper River south of Dnepropetrovsk and northwest of Mariupol.

The Finnish company has had a factory in Ukraine for twenty years. The factory manufactures steel structures for cranes and their parts. According to Konecranes, it has more than 400 Ukrainian employees. According to the company, the salary payment of Ukrainians will continue.

In addition to the plant, Konecranes’ employees in Ukraine work in crane maintenance, port maintenance and spare parts and crane sales, mainly in Odessa, Mariupol and Zaporizhia.

Konecranes has several other similar manufacturing facilities worldwide, including in Germany and the Czech Republic.