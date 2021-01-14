Companies Rovio’s former CEO will move to a company preparing for the automotive revolution

P2X Solutions is currently looking for a location in Finland for the first electrolysis equipment. The company plans to start production of hydrogen and electric fuels

Gaming company Former CEO of Rovio Kati Levoranta becomes a shareholder and director of P2X Solutions, which intends to build hydrogen production facilities in Finland.

Levoranta has served as President and CEO of Rovio Entertainment in 2016–2020 and before that in infrastructure projects, including Nokia’s network operations. Levoranta will start working for P2X Solutions on April 1.

The purpose of Levoranta is to develop the company’s operational and commercial operations.

P2X: n background has long had an impact on the energy sector Delicate Plit, which has led, among other things, the construction project of the Balticconnector gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia and worked as an official in the Ministry of Employment and the Economy. The company is also based on the Finnish infrastructure builder Andament Group.

Plit is the CEO of P2X.

P2X Solutions intends to produce so-called green hydrogen, which is made from renewable electricity, such as wind power. The purpose of the company is to further refine so-called synthetic fuels, which are made with the help of hydrogen and carbon dioxide.

P2X Solutions is currently looking for a location in Finland for the first 20 megawatt electrolysis equipment.