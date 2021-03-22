Companies Restrictions on mobility would be the last staple for many small businesses, says Mikael Pentikäinen of Finnish Entrepreneurs

According to Suomen Yrittäjit, the criteria for cost support to companies must be relaxed if it is to really help small businesses in difficulty.

22.3. 16:14 | Updated 22.3. 16:27

Thousands small businesses have an emergency situation that should not be exacerbated by new restrictions, says CEO of Suomen Yrittäjit Mikael Pentikäinen.

According to the association, thousands of Finnish small businesses are already in a situation where further business difficulties would lead to the cessation of business operations.

The government has been negotiating possible on Monday new restrictive measures to curb the corona epidemic, and restrictions on movement are considered one possible means.

According to Pentikäinen, restrictions on movement would hit particularly hard small service and trade companies, often employing a couple of people, which are already suffering from the slowdown in city centers and, for example, shopping centers.

According to him, this would in practice be a ban on transactions.

“It would be the last staple for many small businesses,” Pentikäinen tells HS by phone.

He refers to an interest group entrepreneur survey, according to which 10% of entrepreneurs are considering closing down their business altogether. According to Pentikäinen, that means about 30,000 companies. Thirteen percent of the companies that responded to the survey were in payment difficulties.

In addition, this week there have been the first indications that the number of bankruptcies has started to increase. In week 11, 69 companies filed for bankruptcy, says Asiakastieto. That is 47 percent more than in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Pentikäinen According to him, subsidies were distributed quite generously to companies at the beginning of the crisis, but since then the line has tightened. Now the situation is getting worse due to the tightening of restrictions, and cost support for companies is not getting enough help for many companies.

“Cost support has been better in theory than in practice, as its allocation criteria have been tightened so far so far. For large companies, the roof has come too quickly and for the small ones, the floor. In practice, small businesses have been almost completely excluded from support, ”says Pentikäinen.

According to him, such companies are especially small companies in the service sector and small companies in the specialty trade. Suomen Yrittäjät proposes that the cost subsidy be corrected, as the restrictions have been tightened after the terms of the subsidy were decided.

Proposals include removing the industry restriction, setting the minimum rate of decline in turnover to 20% and reducing the deductible to 10%.

In addition, the lower limit for aid should be reduced to one thousand euros and the grace period should be shortened.

“It is also important to note that business support alone will not work. More legislative flexibility is needed, which would mean speeding up co-operative and lay-off practices through legislation, as was the case last spring, ”says Pentikäinen.

Entrepreneurs according to the restrictions are necessary. At the same time, their preparation should take into account the uneven impact of restrictions on companies in different sectors. Pentikäinen reminds that ten percent of companies have grown during an interest rate pandemic.

At the other extreme are companies in the service sector and Specialty Stores, which are already suffering from the fact that consumers who are normally customers have switched to teleworking, especially in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

Restrictions on movement would be taken away from these companies by the rest of the customers.

“It already seems that the number of small businesses employing a couple of people is declining. Many of these people have no holidays for years and the company’s desk is almost empty. Therefore, freedom of establishment should not be restricted any more than is necessary, ”says Pentikäinen.