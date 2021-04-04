Companies Restaurant closure and speculation about movement restrictions began, Kesko’s share price would shoot – the graphics show how the trading company covered the stock exchange

The pandemic has propelled Kesko’s sales and earnings, which is also reflected in the valuation of the share.

Restaurants another corona pandemic early full closure began in the second of March during the week. At the same time discussions and speculation began Finland’s strict movement restrictions.

The restaurants fell silent, the hope of a return to normal life began to feel more and more distant.

The share price of the trading company Kesko would shoot.

“The corona pandemic has benefited Kesko. Less than half of last year’s good earnings improvement was due to the pandemic, ”Kesko’s Inderes analyst Olli Vilppo says.

People have spent their money on goods and home instead of services and travel. Knitting and renovation have become more common.

Even if you can’t visit the restaurant, Finns still have to eat, which benefits the store chains. Kesko has started selling restaurant food in stores.

This phenomenon was evident in Kesko’s divisional director Ari Akselin according to especially on public holidays, such as now Easter, when many visit a restaurant traditionally eaten.

“When restaurants are closed, people then invest a little more in food bought from the store,” he says.

The S Group said on Saturday that sales at its grocery stores have been at a record high at Easter. According to the release, the number of customers decreased by ten percent compared to a normal Easter, but the one-time purchase was almost a quarter higher than normal.

According to Kesko Axis, for example, this Easter, especially in the sale of meat products and confectionery, customers’ desire to buy higher-quality and more valuable products was reflected.

Kesko It also controls half of the Finnish food online store and strengthened its online store market share last year.

According to Aksel, in the spring of 2020, the sales development of Kesko’s online store was at its best more than a thousand percent per week.

“And the numbers have grown from that back this spring. After all, it has been exceptional. ”

Competitors have also begun to copy Kesko’s operations. Prisma has brought restaurant food to its selections and the S Group has sought to improve the look of S-markets.

So Kesko is doing well, but is the share already too expensive? Last week, Inderes gave Kesko a “reduce” recommendation, which would suggest that according to the analysis house, the price is already starting to be salty. Prior to the change, the recommendation was “more”. Of the five analyst house recommendations compiled by Vara Research, two call for an increase or purchase.

“After the announcement of the results, the course rightly corrected higher, but now we went a little over what we considered an acceptable appreciation,” Vilppo says.

However, the increase is understandable in relation to Kesko’s result and guidelines. In addition to the earnings announcement, Kesko said it would pay a higher dividend than previously estimated for last year.

“Kesko is a quality company. Earnings per share have consistently exceeded analysts’ forecasts. The company has made good acquisitions and divestments, ”says Vilppo.

Keskon the near future is not thin in this outlook. Director general Mikko Helander estimates that the Group’s outlook is positive for 2021. Comparable operating profit is estimated at EUR 520–620 million. The range of results guidance is large due to the uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

Last year, Kesko’s operations were record-breaking. The comparable operating profit for the full year was EUR 567.8 million, an increase of approximately EUR 119 million compared to the previous year.

In February, the Group’s total sales increased by three per cent from the previous year to EUR 797.9 million. In January – February, comparable sales were slightly lower than last year.

Vilppo describes Kesko as a “defensive” share. There are no major threats in sight for the company’s operations and earnings per share have been improving all the time.

According to Vilpo, the boom in consumer construction may subside as the pandemic subsides. Kesko’s competitor in the construction business is, for example, Byggmax, which estimates that the market this year will be higher than in 2019, but not at the same high level as last year. According to Inderes’ forecast, the results of Kesko’s business in the car and food trade will grow this year.

“There will also be some headwinds when the volume moves back to restaurants,” Vilppo says.