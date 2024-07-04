Ciudad Juárez— In order to continue the municipal strategy to eradicate domestic and gender violence against women, tomorrow the “Florece Distinction” will be awarded to five maquiladora companies in the city, reported the spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Security, Adrián Sánchez.

The aim of the award is to encourage and recognise the effective participation and support provided by the business sector to the strategy, providing the facilities to create networks or mixed groups within companies, thereby managing to detect a greater number of needs, both in the work environment and in the homes of their employees.

The objective is to generate prevention actions and channel them to the appropriate facilities according to the needs of each individual, maintaining training and workshops on an ongoing basis, reinforcing knowledge and acquiring the necessary tools to identify a violent environment.

Therefore, in gratitude and recognition of the actions they have implemented to eradicate domestic and gender violence against women, empowering female leadership and helping to generate a change in culture between men and women.

The companies recognized by the Municipal Public Security Secretariat with the “Florece Distinction” are Commscope Praderas, Polygroup, ADC Juárez, Commscope Bermúdez, Temperature Controls and Harman.

The Municipal Government, through the “Florece” strategy, continues to strengthen social proximity actions, always carrying a positive message to the Juarez community.