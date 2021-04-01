Companies Raisio acquires Verso Food, which has grown strongly in Härkis

Ownership of a company developing kidney bean products will return from Norway to Finland.

Food Group Raisio acquires Verso Food, known for its Beanit and Härkis products. The seller is Norwegian Kavli, who bought Verson in 2019.

Raisio’s President and CEO Pekka Kuusniemi said the acquisition fits in perfectly with Raisio ‘s strategy, where one of the key goals is growth based on plant – based value – added products.

“With Verso Food, we will gain leadership in the rapidly growing plant protein market in Finland,” Kuusniemi said in a press release.

CEO of Verso Food Tomi Järvenpää said the companies are together more than the sum of their shares.

“By joining forces with Raisio, we will gain significantly more muscle to accelerate our international expansion.”

Kidney bean products The well-known Verso Food was founded in 2010 and has grown strongly in recent years. Last year, net sales increased by a fifth, but due to investments and sales investments, operations have been unprofitable, last year for about EUR 4.5 million.

The debt-free purchase price is EUR 7 million and one million free shares held by Raisio. The transaction does not require the approval of the competition authorities. The company’s 30 employees will join Raisio as former employees.