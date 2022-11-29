Companies | Production of the legendary Rapala lures ends in Finland

In the future, the fishing tackle manufacturer Rapala’s lures will be made entirely in Estonia.

Rapala the production of lures and Marttiini’s knives ends in Finland. In the future, the Rapala VMC group will concentrate its production in Pärnu, Estonia, where the company has had a factory for a long time.

So far, part of the production steps have been carried out in Vääkssy Päijät-Hämee, part in Pärnu.

Rapala VMC started change negotiations at its factory in Vääksy in Octoberand on Monday the results of the negotiations were told to the employees.

Rapala VMC’s general manager Olli Ahon According to There were 90 people involved in the negotiations.

Changes will be made as soon as possible.

Rapala and Marttiini of the chief shop steward Hannu Kolehmainen 45 people will be laid off from the production of lures and knives in Vääksy during the next year.

“The atmosphere in Vääksy is disappointed and disbelieving,” says Kolehmainen.

“Among those being laid off, there are many employees who are at a difficult age when thinking about re-employment. There are also people who have spent their entire working career at Rapala.”

According to Kolehmainen, the news of the layoffs was received with confusion, also because Marttiini’s knives only started to be manufactured in Vääksy a couple of years ago.

Machines suitable for the work have been developed in Vääksy, and according to Kolehmainen, the employees had just learned the work steps effectively.

“Furthermore, the team has been working overtime because the production has not kept up with the number of orders. Yes, then you’ve wondered if this was the thank you for all the stretching,” says Kolehmainen.

Rapala VMC’s according to head of legal affairs Aho, centralizing production in Pärnu makes the company’s production process more efficient.

“Many parts of the lures are already made in Pärnu. When all work phases are concentrated in the same place, it has many synergistic benefits. It is possible to get the goods out of the pipe faster,” says Aho.

The background of the decision is also influenced by the changed world situation. The group’s operations from Sortavala, Russia will also be centralized in Pärnu.

“Furthermore, the macroeconomic development in our main market areas has weakened and consumer demand for our products has slowed, while the price of energy is rising sharply and inflation is high,” Aho reasons.

During the pandemic, the demand for fishing and camping equipment increased, and Rapala achieved a top result in 2021. However, the result has been in a downward direction.

“From the point of view of our long-term and good employees, these layoffs are of course very unfortunate,” Aho states.

According to Aho, the group is now investigating options to employ people for, for example, the ski factory in Heinola.

Vääksy still has a competence center of about 50 people, which has, among other things, a product development and technical department. Lures are also still designed in Finland.

“While product development and design will continue to take place in Finland, lures and knives are still Design in Finland,” says Aho.

The results of Rapala’s change negotiations were reported earlier Over.