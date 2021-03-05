Companies Private equity firm Capman buys the HopLop chain

According to the companies, the acquisition will enable the HopLop chain to secure its operations during a coronavirus pandemic.

Venture capital company Capman’s fund buys HopLop, a chain of children’s adventure parks, the companies say in their newsletters.

The chain will be transferred to Capman’s new special contingency fund. HopLop is its first investment.

Capman does not disclose the price of the acquisition in its release. The transaction consists of HopLop’s share and loan capital.

According to Capman, the arrangement will enable HopLop to recapitalize, secure chain operations during the coronavirus pandemic and accelerate future growth.

Before the corona pandemic, HopLop was in the early stages of internationalization, but had to apply for corporate restructuring in October. The corona pandemic and restrictions on its spread expelled customers from the company’s indoor playgrounds.

“I am pleased that the challenging situation we have now received an excellent solution. The fund gives us strong conditions to overcome the interest rate crisis, further develop the company and enable new growth, ”says HopLop’s CEO Kalle Peltola in the bulletin.

To HopLop had previously invested in private equity firm Intera Partners.

“With the new owner, HopLop will be able to continue its business beyond a difficult pandemic period,” says Intera Partners partner Juhana Kallio.

Capman’s new Special Situations fund invests in companies in transition. The aim of the fund is to support Finnish companies through the transition stages. It focuses on equity and debt restructuring financing solutions as well as demanding restructuring.