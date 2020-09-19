Companies Playboy is exploring the possibility of returning to a listed company

The owner of the men’s magazine Playboy is considering merging with a shell company that would create a stock exchange listing, Reuters sources say.

American Playboy Enterprises, which owns the rights to the men’s magazine Playboy, is exploring the possibility of returning to being a listed company.

The listing would take place through a merger with a shell company set up specifically to get the unlisted company merging into it, according to sources in the news agency Reuters.

On Wall Street, such an investment vehicle is referred to as special purpose acquisition company i.e. SPAC.

According to Reuters, Playboy would return to the stock market with a $ 207 million deal where those funds could be used for its various growth projects, sources told the news agency.

Playboy owners did not comment on the information.

Dead Founder of Playboy Hugh Hefner and private equity investor Rizvi Traverse Management pulled the company off the stock market nine years ago.

Hefner died at the age of 91 in 2017. His family sold Hefner’s 35 percent stake in the company to Rizvi Traverse for $ 35 million in 2018.

Last over the years, Playboy’s earnings have declined.

The circulation of Playboy magazine declined, and the corona pandemic prompted Playboy to announce earlier this year that it would stop publishing the magazine.

Various local versions of the magazine have also been published in different countries.

Ilta-Sanomat announced in December 2003 about Susanna Penttilä’s model contract.­

Playboy had been sold as a magazine since 1953. It was for a long time a so-called soft porn magazine that combined quality journalism with less revealing nude pictures.

The rabbit, the magazine’s logo, and the “bunny girls” of Playboy nightclubs became one-of-a-kind symbols of the erotic female image of the era, and the tie-necked rabbit became one of the most famous in the world.

In recent years, Playboy has been trying to expand its brand into a lifestyle brand. It has also sold its brand and logo for use by other companies.