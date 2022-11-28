The purchase of tokens by Russians for securities, rare earth metals and precious stones is approaching implementation. Market participants are already working on the release of new products, the press service of VTB said.

In their opinion, the demand for digital financial assets (DFA) from investors will be formed in 2023. Thus, they will be able to purchase a digital analogue of a traditional instrument and earn on the growth in the price of an asset or coupon income in the case of bonds.

In addition, investors will be able to buy tokens that secure the right to receive gold in physical form. The possibility of issuing such a tool is now being studied at the Lighthouse company (a partner of Transmashholding), said CEO Denis Jordanidi. According to him, the sale of this product through the company’s platform will be carried out by issuers that offer the metal on the market.

Russians will also be able to invest in digital bonds. Rostelecom is considering issuing CFA analogues of bonds and other instruments, Izvestia was told in the press service of the organization. They noted that one of the advantages of such products over the classic ones will be the speed of their release.

It is necessary to develop additional regulation that will allow retail investors to make transactions with digital assets through brokers and managers, the press service of the Central Bank said. It is assumed that customers will have direct access to their digital wallets on the platform of information system operators. Earlier, the regulator proposed such a concept in a report on the development of the DFA market.

