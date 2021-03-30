Companies Pihlajalinna has not been upset by the mistaken acquisition of Mehiläinen: “We have rather got a boost”

Pihlajalinna presented the company’s future plans at the Capital Markets Day.

30.3. 14:50

Healthcare companies The merger of Mehiläinen and Pihlajalinna was unexpectedly canceled last year. CEO of Pihlajalinna Joni Aaltonen says what happened no longer has any impact on the company’s operations.

“It has now been about four months since the tender offer for Pihlajalinna expired. We set out to look to the future in good time so that the effects would be as small as possible, ”says Aaltonen.

Aaltonen presented Pihlajalinna’s prospects and future plans at the company’s Capital Markets Day on Tuesday. Following the cancellation of the Mehiläinen acquisition, Pihlajalinna has renewed its strategy.

“After the expiration of the tender offer, we will continue our own independent operations and the focus will be on our own operations,” says Aaltonen.

Bee and Pihlajalinna signed a merger agreement in November of the second year, according to which Mehiläinen offered to buy all the shares in Pihlajalinna. Although the preparations were lengthy, the companies were never able to cooperate before obtaining permission to trade.

“The competitive situation is exactly the same as before the tender offer. For example, we participated in the Oulu Työterveys Virta tender as two separate companies and it ended up for us, ”says Aaltonen.

Aaltonen says that a long career and witnessing a wide range of M&A transactions have helped us understand that everything is uncertain before it is certain.

“I approach these things by completing one thing at a time.”

Previously in March HS Vision collected a list of potential acquisitions for market speculation and numerical analysis by. Pihlajalinna was included in the list, which included Huhtamäki, Marimekko, Nokian Tires, Oriola, Tokmanni and SSH Communications.

“I understand the underlying reasons that come from valuation criteria. In relation to the level of the tender offer, we are valued at a lower level. However, in these circumstances we are a completely independent company and we follow our own path, ”says Aaltonen.

According to Aaltonen, the feedback received from customers and especially from the personnel indicates that the cancellation of the acquisition has been seen as an even better option.

“Many felt that it would have been a shame to merge the Pirkanmaa success story into something else. Rather, we have received a boost, ”says Aaltonen.

Rowan castle the new strategy emphasizes digital services and closer social cooperation with the public sector. For example, in Pihlajalinna’s view, remote appointments may in the future replace some doctor visits, especially in sparsely populated areas.

Investments in preventive health care also continue. For example, Pihlajalinna, which owns Forever gyms, plans to launch its own consumer wellness application this year.

In addition, new medical centers are being opened in Lahti and Western Finland. The aim is also to expand the operations of the Pihlajalinna Diabetes Clinic in Sweden.

“In terms of internationalization, we are taking the most appropriate steps, taking into account our resources. We are not making a huge upheaval. ”

Bee and The merger of Pihlajalinna was canceled last year after the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (KKV) proposed to the Market Court that the acquisition be prohibited. According to KKV, the transaction would have significantly reduced competition in the healthcare market and was likely to have led to a significant increase in prices.

The decision of the KKV surprised both companies at that time. Pihlajalinna’s share collapsed.

Processing during the Bee announced that it would not be implemented its tender offer for Pihlajalinna shares. The bee had tried to buy its competitor for 362 million euros.

Large health companies have been buying their smaller competitors out of the market for longer. After the acquisition of Pihlajalinna, two national health companies would have remained on the market, Mehiläinen and Terveystalo.

Pihlajalinna is Finland’s third largest healthcare company after Mehiläinen and Terveystalo.

Coronary pandemic has affected private health companies in many ways. For example, Pihlajalinna conducts corona testing in various parts of Finland. The company has collaborated with the public sector on coroner vaccination.

Operational Director of Pihlajalinna Teija Kulmala says that the company has given the most corona vaccines to private health care operators in Finland.

On the other hand, the number of admission visits to medical centers has decreased as clients seeking non-urgent care have canceled their visits. Last year, the number of visits to Pihlajalinna’s medical center offices was about ten percent lower than in the comparison period.

“The entire population could possibly be vaccinated by the end of August, when medical center receptions could have a normal situation as early as the fall season. Now we are still at a lower level than normal, ”says Aaltonen.

According to Aaltonen, the entire population could be vaccinated by the end of August only if occupational health care is included. This will also bring more turnover to Pihlajalinna.

“Vaccination can start to accelerate, but the question is how strongly occupational health is involved. If occupational health is involved, it will bring us new activities to support corona testing. ”

In addition to vaccination and testing, the demand for Pihlajalinna’s services may be increased by the dismantling of public sector care queues and the dismantling of other pent-up demand.

Pihlajalinna conducts corona testing at Kiitilä Levi, for example.­

Rowan estimates that its net sales will grow clearly from last year. Adjusted operating profit is also expected to improve significantly.

Rowan castle In October – December, net sales increased to EUR 137.2 million, which was three percent more than a year ago at the same time. Operating profit excluding non-recurring items improved by almost a third to EUR 7.3 million. The improvement in earnings came from corona testing.

Throughout last year, the company’s turnover decreased by a couple of percent to EUR 508.7 million. Adjusted operating profit was at the previous year’s level, ie EUR 20.8 million.