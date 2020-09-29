Companies Photos tell the story of Altia – Merger with a Norwegian company is the next chapter in the story of a state-owned liquor company that began more than 130 years ago

The roads of Altia and Alko parted ways in 1999. Until 2018, Altia was state-owned.

Alcohol company Altia has a long history of state ownership. It was reported on Tuesdaythat Finnish Altia and Norwegian Arcus have signed a merger agreement. The new company will be called Anora Group.

According to the companies’ boards, the merger will form the leading Nordic brand house for wines and spirits.

Altia is currently a company listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange, whose best-known beverage brands include Koskenkorva, OP Anderson, Blossa, Xanté, Jaloviina and Leijona.

Altian the story began in 1888, when a distillery and a yeast bulb were established in Rajamäki. The factory produced printed yeast, spirits, ether and vinegar.

In 1919, however, the sale and manufacture of alcohol was banned in Finland, so the State Alcohol Store bought the factory.

Oy Alkoholiliike Ab’s stores opened after the Prohibition Act on April 5, 1932.­

Finland lived under the Prohibition Act until 1932. At that time, the state established Oy Alkoholiliike Ab instead of Valtion Alkoholiliikke, which later became Alko.

The alcohol movement obtained the exclusive right to import, export, manufacture and sell alcohol.

Photograph of an Alko store from the 1930s.­

In the early days the liquor was made from potatoes. After the Winter War in 1941, another factory was established in the village of Koskenkorva in Southern Ostrobothnia, as the area was known to produce too much potatoes.

The potato was replaced by barley from the middle of the century.

Koskenkorva Liquor, named after the factory, was made from potatoes from 1953 and from barley from 1963.

The customer tried in vain to change his address to Alko’s store in 1957.­

Altia and Alko finally separated from each other in 1999. Altia began manufacturing and importing alcohol as an independent operator, but still state-owned.

Alko began operations as a retail company that no longer manufactured beverages sold there.

Earlier, in 1995, Alko’s operations were decentralized to three companies, Primalco, a manufacturer and marketer of alcoholic beverages, Alko, a retailer and wholesaler of alcoholic beverages, and Arctia, a hotel and restaurant company.

After various arrangements at the turn of the millennium, the new company was renamed Altia.

Since the spin-off, Altia has grown, especially in the Nordic and Baltic countries. The company says it exports alcohol to about 30 countries.

Koskenkorva was manufactured at the Ilmajoki plant in 1973.­

In 2018 Altia’s ownership base changed significantly when the state decided list it To the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

Then the minister in charge of corporate governance Mika Lintilä (Central) called Altia a new popular share.

“I can say that the so-called kossu share has aroused interest, wherever I traveled,” he said before listing.

The state-owned development company Vake remained the largest owner with about a third. Other large owners have been, for example, pension insurance companies.

Vake will also continue as the second largest owner of the new company, named Anora Group, together with the Norwegian investment company Canica.

Jarno Noppa inspected mash and fermentation tanks at Altia’s plant in August 2011.­

Altia currently has operations in seven countries.

In addition to the Rajamäki and Koskenkorva factories in Finland, the company has an alcohol factory in Estonia, an aquavit distillery in Sweden and its own cognac production plant and maturing warehouses in Cognac, France.

In 2019, Altia’s net sales were EUR 359.6 million. The company had about 650 employees.

Altia’s President and CEO Pekka Tennilä and Chairman of the Board Sanna Suvanto-Harsaae, surrounded by the rest of the Management Team, at the listing of the alcoholic beverage company Altia Plc on the Helsinki Stock Exchange in March 2018.­

Pakilan Alko was filmed in 1969.­

Oy Alkoholiliike Ab’s head office and factory were located in Ruoholahti. The head office is still located there.­

Koskenkorva was bottled at Altia’s Rajamäki plant in Nurmijärvi in ​​2004.­