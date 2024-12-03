The ‘SmartZ4Milk’ project, led by Food Cluster of Galicia (Clusaga), is allowing participating companies to implement innovative solutions to reduce the environmental impact of the dairy sector and move towards a sustainable and circular model. Through two investment projects and seven R&D&I initiativesconcrete progress is being made in areas such as plastic reduction, energy efficiency, resource utilization and the development of new products

Specifically, the dairy Prestes has acquired a cheese packaging machine with Modified Atmosphere Shrink Film (MAP) technology, which allows the use of plastics to be reduced by up to 90% in the packaging of fresh products. In the same way, Clun will install a closed cooling circuit with a heat exchanger to improve energy efficiency in its industrial processes.

Regarding R&D&I projects, CLUN also works on the recovery of nutrients and by-products, using ultrafiltration technologies to reduce the load on purification plants. Furthermore, it develops long-life dairy foods that do not require refrigerationreducing energy consumption.

For its part, the Vialbesa cheese factory (Lugo) Prestes is testing a water purification system based on artificial wetlands and a nanofiltration pilot plant to process whey and develop new products. It also collaborates with the University of Santiago in the development of sustainable packaging with materials such as chitosan.

Another firm in the sector, Queizuar investigate the application of ultrasonic technologies for mold disinfection and conveyor belts, seeking to optimize the use of water in industrial processes. On the other hand, Grupo Lence develops flexitarian drinks combining milk and vegetable drinks to reduce the environmental footprint and improve the nutritional profile.

It also works on optimizing cleaning systems through the use of enzymatic detergents. Capsa leads two projects: one focused on the decarbonization of the value chain through new ingredients such as microalgae and insectsand another in collaboration with ITENE to develop sustainable recycled PET packaging.

Artisanal ice cream

In Bico de Xeado They are immersed in a research project that seeks to combine new advanced technologies such as infrared spectroscopy to improve the quality and formulation of their ice creams, while maintaining their artisanal manufacturing method. This control in the process will also help them improve energy efficiency.

‘SmartZ4Milk’ is a driving project that seeks to improve the competitiveness, sustainability and traceability of the dairy sector in Galicia through 18 primary projects. With a budget of 16.8 million and aid of 9.7 million eurosis financed by the Ministry of Industry and Tourism (MINTUR) and the EU through Next Generation.

Promoted by the Galician Food Cluster (Clusaga) and led by Grupo Lence, the project will be executed until June 2025. Dairy companies such as Capsa Food, Queizúar, Queixería Prestes, CLUN and Bico de Xeado participate, as well as technology companies such as Plexus Tech, Sixtema, ASM Soft and Grupo AMSLab