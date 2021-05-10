Companies Outokumpu is arranging a large share issue to pay off its debts

The maximum number of shares to be offered in the directed issue corresponds to almost ten percent of all Outokumpu shares.

Steelmaker Outokumpu intends to implement a large directed share issue to pay off its debts, the company says in a press release.

The company will offer a maximum of 40.5 million new shares to institutional investors in the share issue. The maximum number of shares corresponds to approximately 9.7 percent of all Outokumpu shares.

At the closing price of the company’s share on Monday, the issue would increase to approximately EUR 220 million.

Outokumpu states that it intends to use the proceeds from the issue mainly to reduce gross debt and strengthen its balance sheet.

Outokumpu said in a strategy published in November it aimed to reduce debt. The company confirmed the target at its capital market day earlier in May.

The company will execute the issue through an accelerated tender procedure. It started on Monday after the closing of the Helsinki Stock Exchange and ends no later than Tuesday morning.

The company will announce the final number and price of the shares to be offered after the completion of the tender procedure.