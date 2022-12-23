The Cartagena City Council expects to collect some three thousand toys, an identical figure to last year, with the ‘Juguetea’ campaign, which it has promoted with the collaboration of companies, entities, associations, Cartagena sports clubs, the Navy and the Army of Land.

“Cartagena has mobilized again, all of Cartagena has once again shown that it is a great family, always ready to lend a hand,” said the mayor, Noelia Arroyo, on the occasion of the closure of the solidarity campaign, which was staged at the Palacio de Sports with the delivery of toys provided by Navy personnel, one of the great collaborators.

pablo sanchez / agm



Last year, 3,000 toys were collected, which the Three Wise Men later brought to 1,500 children. After the closing of the campaign, municipal employees will work on classifying all these toys and ordering them.

Under the motto ‘Spread smiles, spread illusion’, Juguea has been held since December 7 with the participation of more than thirty entities and organizations. One of the companies most involved has been the Ricardo Fuentes Group, which this Friday deposited 300 gifts at the Palacio de los Deportes collected by its different business units and the Ascar shipyards.

These days, solidarity campaigns also proliferate in different companies in Cartagena. This is the case of the Marnys laboratories, which, thanks to the efforts of all its collaborators, has delivered more than 2,100 kilos of products to families in need to the Food Bank of the Region of Murcia, based in Cartagena. Likewise, it has organized the ‘The wish tree’ initiative, with which it has given the Columbares Association and the Redmadre Foundation numerous gifts for children and babies from families in vulnerable situations.