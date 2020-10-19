International business operating in Russia, in an EY survey, complained about the selectivity of national laws and their too frequent changes. The study was conducted in August-September before the annual plenary meeting of the Advisory Council on Foreign Investment in Russia (FIAC), RBC reports.

The survey made it possible to give several answers to the question “What negatively affects the investment attractiveness of the country?” The most popular response was the constant change of regulation rules (50 percent).

Another 39 percent noted high administrative barriers, 34 percent – inconsistency between laws and existing conditions, and 31 percent – selective interpretation and application of existing norms. Also, 15 percent indicated that the transition periods after changes in legislation are too short, if any.

Mandatory labeling of consumer products, weak protection of intellectual property in pharmaceuticals, lack of a stable approach to taxes in the oil and gas sector, and frequent changes in financial regulation are cited as negative examples of legislative changes. As an example of positive changes, businessmen cited the development of labor legislation, the emergence of a tax regime for the self-employed and the preparation of a law on the protection of capital investments.

53% of companies intend to expand their business in Russia, but for most of them it is only about Moscow and St. Petersburg. In the case of entering the regions, Tatarstan, Krasnodar Territory and Khabarovsk Territory were most often heard.

A year ago, EY found out that American companies were the leaders in direct investment in Russia in 2018, on average they invested $ 224 million.