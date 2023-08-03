from the newsroomi from the newsroom https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/03/2023 – 8:04 am Share

Two companies have opportunities for those just starting out in the job market: Stone, a technology and financial services company, and Claro, focused on telephony across the country. Registration takes place until the beginning of September, with vacancies for sectors of Marketing, Commercial, Communication, Market Intelligence, Human Resources, Logistics, Finance, Legal, Digital Solutions, among others.

Recruta’s trainee selection process stone It has five stages: registration and initial tests, life questionnaire, dynamics and interview, basic and final cycle. With approval in the second interview, candidates are already hired and become part of the company, participating in the basic training cycle – in which they will understand more about the business – before starting a job rotation of up to nine months. Entries can be made until September 4 in this link.

At Claro, the focus is on interns. Enrollment takes place until August 31 and the prerequisite is that the candidate is studying higher education, with training expected between December 2024 and December 2025, whether he has a bachelor’s degree or a technologist, resides or is available to move to the locations of the chosen vacancy, which are: São Paulo (SP), Rio de Janeiro (RJ) and Recife (PE).

Still at the telephone company, there will be more than 50 vacancies with a workload of 6 hours a day and a hybrid work model, a R$ 2,000 allowance, benefits such as Life Insurance; Transportation vouchers; Health and Dental Plan; Food or Meal Voucher and Collaborator Combo, which entitles you to a 30% discount on TV, Landline and Mobile Phone and Landline and Mobile Internet services. Entries can be made at this link.