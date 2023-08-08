from the newsroomi from the newsroom https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/08/2023 – 12:21 Share

At least two companies have open internship vacancies this week. With a scholarship of up to R$ 2 thousand, students of Human Resources, Communication, Finance, Legal, among other areas, can apply. There are face-to-face opportunities in Barueri (SP), in addition to other offices in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro (RJ) and Recife (PE).

A epson, a printing and image projection company, has nine vacancies for its internship program in Brazil. Four vacancies are directed to the administrative areas, namely Human Resources, Products, Marketing and Sales. In addition, the company will also have vacancies in the program for the Barueri factory, where it produces the multifunctional market leader EcoTank.

Successful candidates will follow a behavioral and technical training path over up to 2 years of internship, where they will have direct contact with leaders and be responsible for developing a project for the company. Entries can be made by link until August 27th.

Students who want to apply must be studying higher education, preferably in courses in Electrical Engineering, Electronics, Mechatronics, Production, in addition to courses such as Administration, Human Resources, Accounting, Economics, Foreign Trade, Marketing, Logistics, Social Communication, between others.

Claro, in partnership with Eureca (HR consultancy aimed at youth), registration for the 2023 Internship Program: Seu Futuro + Clearwhich will offer opportunities to work in the areas of Marketing, Commercial, Communication, Market Intelligence, Human Resources, Logistics, Finance, Legal, Digital Solutions, Employer Branding, among others.

In all, there will be more than 50 vacancies with a workload of 6 hours a day and a hybrid work model, a BRL 2,000 grant and benefits such as Life Insurance; Transportation vouchers; Health and Dental Plan; Food or Meal Voucher and Collaborator Combo, which entitles you to a 30% discount on TV, Landline and Mobile Phone and Landline and Mobile Internet services.

To the registrations take place until August 31 and have as a prerequisite that the candidate is studying higher education, with training expected between December 2024 and December 2025, whether he is a bachelor or technologist, resides or is available to move to the vacancy locations chosen, which are: São Paulo (SP), Rio de Janeiro (RJ) and Recife (PE).