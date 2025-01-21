Companies on the Spanish stock market distribute a record of 40,000 million dividends

Companies on the Spanish stock market distributed nearly 40 billion euros in dividends in 2024. This is a record year. A historical maximum if the extraordinary payment that Endesa made in 2014, of 14,606 million, after being acquired by Enel, is excluded. The growth was 25% compared to 2023. That year and the previous one, the increases were 16% and 27%, respectively. A rhythm that had never been seen before.

Economy warns that banks transfer the drop in rates to their deposits “faster” than the rise in recent years

The main reason for this growth in dividends is that the Ibex 35 banks (the main stock market index in our country) have skyrocketed the money they dedicate to rewarding their shareholders in recent years with historic profits. Profits that have been obtained mainly due to the increase in interest rates of the European Central Bank (ECB) and the lack of competition in the sector.

Banco Santander has increased its dividends by 45% in the last three years, to the 2,660 million that it distributed among its shareholders out of 2023 profits, according to information collected by FactSet (a financial data provider). BBVA has almost doubled its prices, up to 3,289 euros. Same as Bankinter, up to 414 million. Sabadell has multiplied them by 2.5 times, reaching almost 400 million. Caixabank, almost three times, up to 2,880 million.

Another sector in which significant growth is observed is energy. Naturgy has increased its dividends by 13%, to 1,366 million, in the same period. Repsol, 27%, to exceed 900 million. Iberdrola has increased the amount it pays its shareholders by almost 25%, to 3,467 million.

Without a doubt, “it is a good economic time for companies, with record margins and profitability rates,” says Natalia Arias, an expert in CCOO’s economic cabinet. “There are some sectors, where the combination of a high business concentration and high barriers to entry means that they have been able to take advantage of favorable situations, registering extraordinary profits at the cost of, for example, contributing to high inflation rates (energy), reducing the family savings (financial sector)”, he continues.

Banks do not compete

Different institutions and experts have been warning of the problems that arise from oligopolies, especially in the case of banking, where BBVA’s intention to absorb Sabadell further deepens concentration and lack of competition. At the end of last year, the Minister of Economy, Carlos Body, lamented in the Congress of Deputies the “excess concentration” that is harming the remuneration of savings for families and also for companies, especially small and medium.

Meanwhile, from 2022 to 2024, bank clients have suffered the increase in the cost of mortgages and loans in general due to the historic cycle of monetary austerity carried out by the ECB to fight inflation.

“If we focus on how the banks have transferred the increase in official rates to the remuneration of deposits, in this case of our homes, what we see is that this transfer has been incomplete,” commented Carlos Cuerpo, as shown in a graphic, “by 60%”. What does this mean? “That for every point that the official rates rose, financial institutions transferred 0.6 points to the remuneration of deposits,” he stressed.

The interest rate hike cycle began in June 2022 at -0.5% for the reference rate and reached 4% in the fall of 2023, where it remained until the ECB began to back down before in the summer of 2024, given the evidence that price increases had moderated after the shocks of the energy crisis and the bottlenecks in world trade due to the end of the pandemic. In total, 4.5 points increase, which, according to the minister’s rule, only raised the profitability of deposits between 2.5% and 3% in average figures.

“This transfer is below not only what has happened in other European countries, but also previous historical episodes that are documented,” Corpo added. Faced with this reality, economist Daniel Fuentes recalls that the financial sector was rescued with public money, after the burst of the real estate bubble.

Lack of investment

“A record dividend distribution confirms that companies are doing extremely well with record margins,” says Natalia Arias. But at the same time it has several implications: “On an economic level, it highlights the priority of companies in rewarding the shareholder (financialized short-term vision of companies) with respect to allocating margins to other purposes, for example, to invest. (remember that investment is one of the components that has grown the least in GDP…)”, continues this economist.

“The great scar of the brick bubble and the international financial crisis of 2008 (along with the public debt and salary adjustment) is the private investment deficit, not compensated in all this time by greater public investment,” agrees Daniel Fuentes.

“At an economic level, it should also be noted that the margins that respond to high market power reduce economic activity, with strong extraction of resources from the rest of the activity, with a negative impact on productivity,” adds Natalia Arias.

Benefits the richest

“On a social level, maintaining and distributing these margins benefits the highest social strata, widening not only the gap in income, but also in wealth, which has grown the most in the last decade and must be addressed,” he concludes. the CCOO economist.

According to the Family Financial Survey From the Bank of Spain, “the percentage of households that directly own listed shares was, at the end of 2022, 12.5%.” This figure increases with income and net wealth, and “the rate of increase between groups is, in general, higher in the upper income and wealth brackets,” states the report of this regulator survey. “Thus, while only 3.6% of households in the 20% with the lowest income had this type of asset, this proportion reaches 36.4% in the richest 10%.”

Taxes on banks and energy companies

Taxes are the main lever that the State has to redistribute the benefits of oligopolistic sectors such as banking or energy. With that intention, the coalition government designed the temporary taxes on these companies in 2022. Both figures were extended to the end of 2024. The banking tax, which collected 1.5 billion last year, for three more years, within a Law that approved by Congress and which included the bulk of the “tax reform” to which the Executive had committed itself.

On the other hand, the Government’s right-wing partners, PNV and Junts, aligned themselves with the interests of Repsol, Iberdrola, Cepsa, Naturgy or Endesa and removed the tax on energy companies from the tax reform. This tax collected slightly less than the banking tax in 2024, about 1,000 million. In the last Council of Ministers in 2024, the Government extended it through a royal decree-law that a priori neither PNV, nor Junts, nor Podemos will support when it has to be validated in Congress.

This tax introduces a novelty with respect to the 2022 design: “A deduction applicable when essential strategic investments are made for the ecological transition and decarbonization, which due to their magnitude contribute to economic growth and employment, whether made in fixed or technological assets. engaged in industrial projects. These can range from the production of renewable hydrogen to transforming waste into products that have a second life or into renewable gases, such as biogas,” explains the Treasury.

A study indicates that the 20 cent discount on diesel raised prices and increased the profits of oil companies



“A permanent tax is motivated mainly by positions of monopolistic power, in strategic sectors where the power of large oligopolies structurally detracts from citizens’ income and compromises the well-being of the majority,” he explains. the Platform for Tax Justicewhich includes unions, consumer associations, environmentalists and other organizations that fight against inequality.