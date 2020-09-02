Since September 1, in business, the rule of wearing a mask has been generalized. But employees can remove it from time to time. The rules vary according to the zone: green, orange or red. In the green zone, it can be removed for a few tens of minutes in an open space if the room is ventilated and the employees can wear visors. In the orange zone, an even more powerful air extractor is needed. In the red zone, as in Paris, each employee must have 4m².

“It is really hard to breathe, the impression of being cut off by something when speaking, of less being able to communicate with others“, explains an employee. The company manager will make arrangements with Plexiglas to allow his employees to remove their mask for a few minutes. Arrangements supported by the company. The manager is in the process of quantifying the But by spacing out the employees, there will be no more places, so teleworking will be developed.