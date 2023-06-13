from the newsroomi

06/12/2023

Taking advantage of the proximity of the holidays, some transport companies are offering discounts on tickets, whether airlines or road companies. As of this Monday, the 12th, for example, it is possible to buy tickets to popular destinations for a single price: R$39.99. the action of Ticket Outlettourism marketplace, runs until the 18th, with tickets for Rio de Janeiro (RJ), Curitiba (PR), Porto Alegre (RS), Franca (SP) and Ribeirão Preto (SP).

Promotional values ​​are valid as long as seats are available. You don’t need to add any coupon to secure the discount. Rates under special conditions can now be seen on the main ticket acquisition screen. Check out all the routes covered (round trip):

Sao Paulo (Tietê) vs Rio de Janeiro (Novo Rio)

Sao Paulo (Tietê) vs Curitiba

Sao Paulo (Tietê) vs Ribeirão Preto

Curitiba vs Porto Alegre

Sao Paulo (Tietê) vs Franca

Another transport company with promotions is Gol Linhas Aéreas. For those who left the Valentine’s Day gift to the last minute, the company offers up to 15% off national and international tickets. The offer, valid until 23:59 this Monday, can be used with the code PAIXAOGOL in purchases made at site and in the Company’s app.

The 15% reduction applies, during the promotion, to 46 GOL routes: São Paulo/Congonhas-Foz do Iguaçu; São Paulo/Guarulhos-Vitória da Conquista; São Paulo/Congonhas-Caldas Novas; Aracaju-Rio de Janeiro/RIOgaleão; Belém-Rio de Janeiro/RIOgaleão; Belo Horizonte/Confins-João Pessoa; Porto Seguro-Belo Horizonte/Confins; Fortaleza-São Luís; Salvador-Vitória, Florianópolis-Rio de Janeiro/Santos Dumont; Cordoba-Rio de Janeiro; and Assunção-São Paulo/Guarulhos, among others.























