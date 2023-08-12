from the newsroomi from the newsroom https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/12/2023 – 3:00 pm

With the aim of helping professionals who are looking for new job opportunities, nine companies from different areas of the market announce more than a thousand vacancies of employment with the possibility of face-to-face, hybrid or remote work. With functions ranging from internships to senior positions, opportunities include several areas of activity, such as technology, administration, marketing, among others.

N5

A N5a software company for the financial industry, has more than 800 vacancies open fully home-office in several areas, including: TL Full Stack, TL Back End, Sr data engineer, Business Director, Partnerships Leader, Cross Selling Leader, CDO, Architect. To apply, simply send your CV to [email protected] or through the website of N5.

MB Labs

A MB Labsa company focused on technology consulting that offers integrated design, technology, strategy, software engineering and digital services solutions to the market, has 29 vacancies open for senior, full, junior and internship positions, including: node.js developer, react.js developer, product owner (PO), tech lead, business management, project manager, endomarketing analyst, among others. For more information and to apply for the selection process, visit the site.

WeClever

At WeClevera conversational AI company, is with vacancy open internship in compliance. To apply for company opportunities, visit the site.

Qi Tech

A Tech IQ is a one-stop-shop platform for financial, credit and banking and anti-fraud services. The company has 12 open opportunities to work in the areas of business, technology, compliance and legal. Those interested in joining the team can consult the vacancies available in this link.

WoodWood

MadeiraMadeira, an online furniture and decoration platform in Latin America, is offering more than 145 vacancies throughout Brazil, in addition to opportunities to work in its guides-shops – stores where consumers can see and try products and receive them at home. The company seeks professionals who share the same principles that govern its business, with a focus on customer service, care and satisfaction.

The employee will also be entitled to benefits such as meal ticket, food and transportation, gympass, health and dental plan (no monthly fee and no co-payment), and life insurance. In addition, bonuses and sales commissions are also included. If you want to be part of the company, just click on this link and check availability in your city.

flexpag

A flexpag, a technology company that provides specialized payment solutions for the utilities segment, including energy, natural gas, water and sanitation companies, offers 17 work positions in the cities of São Paulo and Recife, in various technology and account Manager. The company also has a talent bank for registration. Interested parties should access this link.

MATH Group

MATH Group is a marketing and technology consultancy that uses exact sciences to improve the relationship between brands and people. The company offers an internship program aimed at women, with the aim of providing training and career development opportunities in the CRM area. Those interested in joining the team can access this link.

iugu

A iugua technology company for the management and automation of online payment methods, is with vacancies available to work in the Technology area, such as Senior Development. Positions are to work in São Paulo (SP) or Curitiba (PR), in the hybrid model – 2x per week in person and 3x home office.

All vacancies are CLT regime and have Sulamérica health and dental plan, life insurance and Gympass, as well as flexible benefits: flex balance on the Swile card of R$ 1,530 (VA/VR, culture, health, education and/or mobility). Interested parties can access available positions and register through of this site.

Kovi

A Kovi, a technology startup focused on mobility, has more than 60 effective job opportunities under the CLT regime in its mechanical workshops in the areas of operation, management, logistics, bodywork, mechanics, among others. Interested parties can learn more about the vacancies and apply for these and other opportunities through from this link.