With two weeks left until the end of January, anyone looking for opportunities to enter the job market at the beginning of 2024 can participate in selection processes in companies from different segments, whether for in-person or home office work.

With roles ranging from internships to senior positions, the opportunities cover different areas of activity, such as administration, sales, commercial, finance, technology, communication, marketing and much more. Check out the list below:

MadeiraMadeira is offering more than 50 vacancies throughout Brazil. The company seeks professionals focused on service, care and customer satisfaction. The employee will be entitled to benefits such as meal, food and transportation vouchers, Gympass, health and dental plan (no monthly fee and no co-participation), and Prudential life insurance. Bonuses and sales commissions are included. Just click this link and check the availability of vacancies by city.

A N5 , a software company for the financial industry, has hundreds of vacancies open in various areas and 100% home-office. The opportunities offered are to work as: HR SSR Analyst, UX/UI Analyst JR, UX Analyst / UI TECH Leader, Human Resources Management, Administration and Finance Analyst Jr, among others. To apply for vacancies, simply apply on the website. N5 or by LinkedIn .

A QI Tech is a one-stop-shop platform for financial, credit and banking and anti-fraud services and has 12 open opportunities to work in the areas of technology, marketing and finance. Those interested in joining the team can check available vacancies in this link .

O Get married with , company specialized in the wedding market, is with an opportunity for the Technology area, as a Full Backend Developer. To apply, simply access the link where you can also monitor new positions to be part of the company.

A iugu , a financial services platform for cash management and payment automation, has 6 vacancies available to work in the areas of Product Marketing, Growth, Technology, Integrations and Finance. The positions are to work in São Paulo (SP) and Curitiba (PR), in a hybrid model and have several benefits. Interested parties can access available positions and the talent pool through this link.

A Kovi, a subscription car startup, has 45 effective opportunities in São Paulo, in the South Zone. The vacancies are all for Kovi workshops. To participate in the selection process, simply access the link .

Bio Ritmo, a chain of high-end gyms, has several corporate vacancies open on a hybrid basis in the city of São Paulo, such as ESG Coordinator, Product Owner, People & Latam Management Specialist, Full Social Network and Influencer Analyst, PMO of Novas Units and others. In addition, there are vacancies in the units as swimming, racing and bodybuilding teachers. To apply and follow opportunities, simply access the link.

A SoluCX , company that offers several solutions in Customer Experience, has vacancies open for the positions of Senior Account Manager, Communication and Events Coordinator, Internship in Commercial Intelligence. The opportunities are for work in remote and hybrid formats. To apply and participate in the selection process, simply register here link .

A MB Labs , a company focused on technology consultancy that offers the market integrated solutions for design, technology, strategy, software engineering and digital services, has several vacancies available. Among them: Full Java Developer, Junior Quality Assurance, Full Node Developer, Senior JS Tech Lead, Senior React Native Developer, Full Support Analyst (N2), Junior and Full Product Owner, Technical Support and Junior IT, among others. To find out more information and apply for the selection process, access the site .

The multinational Social Digital Commerce There are 16 in-person job openings in the city of São Paulo. Among the positions, which can be junior, full or senior, are: Legal Assistant, Account Executive – Farmer, Bilingual Executive Assistant, Account Manager, Accounts Receivable Analyst, Social Media Analyst, Junior Graphic Designer, E-mail Assistant -commerce, Data Engineer, E-commerce Analyst, CRM Analyst, Marketplace Analyst and Paid Traffic Analyst. CVs must be registered on the Social Digital Commerce careers page hereby link .

Logtech Nowports, the largest digital freight forwarder in Latin America, has three vacancies open in a hybrid model in São Paulo, and global remote for: DevOps Engineer, Global Network Development Analyst and Sales Executive. Interested parties can register at this link .

A Zapay, fintech specialized in making life easier for vehicle owners, has job opportunities for the positions of Developer, Marketing Campaign Specialist, Innovation Intern and CRM Analyst. The company also offers a vacancy for Director of Strategic Partnerships. The vacancies are for home office work with flexible working hours. Among the benefits offered are day off on the day or month of the birthday, Amil health plan, Flash card, TotalPass and Keiken Benefits. The company also has a talent pool. For more information, interested parties should access the link.

A Asper , one of the main cybersecurity companies in Brazil, has several open positions in the states of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. The vacancies are focused on security and operations management. Among them: Pre Sales Engineer, Secops Analyst, Security Analyst, among others. To apply and participate in the selection process, simply access this link .

A Norcoast There are 4 vacancies open to work in São Paulo and 1 vacancy in Santos. For São Paulo, the positions are: Credit and Collection Analyst, Controlling Analyst, Accounts Payable Analyst and Contracts and Corporate Specialist. For Santos, the vacancy is for a Tax Analyst. For anyone interested, send your CV to [email protected] .

Avla, a Chilean business insurance insurtech and one of the main guarantee and credit insurers in Latin America, has 3 vacancies available for: Young Apprentice – Credit Insurance, Jr. R&S Analyst and Sr. Underwriting Analyst – Engineering. Interested parties can apply through this link.

Livance, a startup providing practice management solutions for healthcare professionals, has 10 vacancies open in various areas, from technology with Full Stack and Senior Developer to product specialist with Product Designer and Product Manager. The work model varies for each position – hybrid for São Paulo residents or remote. Benefits include medical assistance and home office assistance. More information and applications are available at link or on the Work with Us tab on the Livance website.

A Vixtra , a foreign trade fintech, has 6 vacancies available in the corporate, product and technology areas to work in São Paulo. The opportunities are for the positions of Commercial Analyst, Financial Analyst, Sales Executive, Operations Analyst, Full QA Engineer and Information Technology Intern. In addition, the company also has an open Talent Bank. The benefits offered may include: Life Insurance, Medical and Dental Assistance, Meal Voucher, Transport Voucher or Parking Voucher, Bicycle Parking and TotalPass. For more information and applications, interested parties should access this link .

MATH Group, a marketing and technology consultancy that uses exact sciences to improve the relationship between brands and people, has 16 vacancies open to work in home office and hybrid modes in different regions of the country. Among the positions, which can be trainee, full or senior, are: Marketing Lead; Business Intelligence Specialist; Event Specialist; UI/UX Copywriter; SEO Analyst; Salesforce Trainee; Data Engineer; CRM Intership; Squad Leader; between others. Interested parties must register through this link .

A Zezinho's house , a socio-educational NGO that serves children and young people in socially vulnerable situations, has job opportunities for Singing/Choir Educator and String Educator. To apply, simply send your CV to the following email: [email protected] .