President Vladimir Putin (then Prime Minister) and Yevgeny Prigozhin, visiting one of the food companies of the leader of the Wagner Group in 2010 | Photo: Government of the Russian Federation/Wikimedia Commons

Companies belonging to the leader of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, which already had millionaire contracts with the public authorities in Russia, signed new commitments even after the rebellion of the paramilitary group on June 24th.

According to a report published by the RTVI website, the new contracts to provide food services in schools and hospitals amount to more than 1 billion rubles (about US$ 11 million).

The highest-value commitment is 705 million rubles ($7.8 million) and was signed with the Department of Education of Mytishchi, Moscow Region, to provide food in municipal schools until 2025.

Prigozhin rebelled against Russia’s government on the last weekend in June, claiming that Russian forces had attacked a camp belonging to Wagner, whose troops were helping Russia in the war against Ukraine.

However, the dictator of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, brokered a deal for the militia leader to end the mutiny and go into exile in the neighboring country.

Despite President Vladimir Putin’s accusations that Wagner had “stabbed him in the back”, the Kremlin this week reported that he met with Prigozhin days after the rebellion.