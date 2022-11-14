Companies | NY Times: Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 workers

Several tech giants have reported giant layoffs in recent weeks.

From their online store the well-known technology giant Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees, mostly from office jobs, says The New York Times.

The newspaper has received information from its anonymous sources, according to which the largest layoffs in the company’s history would begin as soon as this week. According to the data, the number of people losing their jobs may still change.

The layoffs are focused on Amazon’s human resources and sales department, as well as the device business, where the Alexa virtual assistant is being developed, for example. Those who have been laid off work in the head office and technology stations.

At the end of last year, Amazon had approximately 1,608,000 full-time and part-time employees.

Amazon disappointed investors’ expectations when publishing its July–September results. Operating profit fell by almost 50 percent to 2.9 billion dollars. Turnover increased by 15 percent from a year ago to 127 billion dollars.

The company’s guidance for the rest of the year was also slower than expected. The company expects turnover to grow by 2-8 percent in October-December from a year ago. At worst, the operating result may be close to zero.

Lately other large technology companies have also announced large layoffs.

Facebook’s parent company Meta said last week that he was resigning more than 11,000 employees. It is the first time that a social media company has undertaken large-scale layoffs.

This year, Twitter and Microsoft, among others, have also announced large redundancies.

Twitter has taken tough cost-saving measures for its new owner, a billionaire Elon Musk’s at the head. The company laid off about half of its 7,500 employees, although it has since been reported that Twitter is trying to get some of those fired to return.