Companies | Numerous complaints have been made about the Rekki.fi service, now the company has closed its website completely

The second-hand clothing online store, which has been transferred to Estonian ownership, has failed to account to consumers for the products they sold on the company’s website.

To trouble the forced Rekki.fi service has closed its website unexpectedly.

About 40 complaints about the service have been made to the European Consumer Center during the autumn. The Finnish Competition and Consumer Agency has also been contacted for advice. Complaints concern undelivered orders and unaccounted money.

Rekki.fi sells and buys used clothes. The company was previously owned by a Finn, but since April it has been owned by an Estonian company called Upty Nordic.

According to the European Consumer Center of Finland, the company has not been willing to negotiate. It has also not reacted to requests for answers sent in cooperation with the Estonian European Consumer Center.

Corporate the online store has been closed since September. The latest publication on the company’s Instagram account was made at the beginning of September.

Numerous customer experiences have accumulated under the Instagram publication. One commenter says that he has seen the clothes he sent appear for sale already at the beginning of the year. According to him, the clothes disappeared from the online store, and in the summer the commenter received an e-mail saying that 10 euros remained to be paid. However, some of the clothes were lost in the settlement, and in the end the commenter did not receive the money in his account.

Another commenter says that he sent a box of clothes for sale in July. The offer came a couple of weeks later, and the commenter accepted it. Since then, however, nothing has been heard about the clothes or the money.

The European Consumer Center of Finland has published the company’s customers operating instructions.

Helsingin Sanomat tried to reach the CEO of the company and the other founder of Upty Nordic. Neither of them responded to calls.