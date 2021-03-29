Companies Nokian Tires will increase production at the Nokian plant, hiring 70 new employees

Monday, March 29, 2021
Nokian Tires will increase production at the Nokian plant, hiring 70 new employees

March 29, 2021
In the future, the company’s Nokia plant will work four shifts six days a week.

Tire manufacturer Nokian Tires is increasing its production capacity for passenger car tires. About 70 new people will be hired at the Nokia plant to produce passenger car tires.

Recruitment will begin immediately. The company plans to switch production to four shifts in early August at the latest.

In the production of passenger car tires, Nokia currently works mainly in three shifts five working days a week. In the future, the factory will work four shifts six weekdays a week.

