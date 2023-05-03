Companies | Nokia plans to cut 200 jobs in Finland

The change negotiations started on Wednesday.

Network devices manufacturer Nokia plans to reduce a maximum of 208 jobs in Finland. The company announced on Wednesday that it had invited staff representatives in Finland to change negotiations.

“We have got the foundations of our business in order and have moved into the acceleration phase of our updated strategy. However, we have started to see some signs that the general economic operating environment is affecting the purchasing behavior of our customers,” says Nokia’s head of mobile networks Tommi Uitto in the bulletin.

According to him, cutting costs aims to secure sustainable and profitable business growth in the long term.

“These decisions are never easy and we do our best to support our staff in this situation.”

Nokia employs 7,000 people in Finland in Espoo, Oulu and Tampere. Decisions on job reductions will be made when the change negotiations have been completed.

The plans concern all Nokia locations in Finland, but not the product development of system circuits and the Oulu factory.

In March 2021, Nokia estimates that it will phase out 5,000–10,000 jobs in different parts of the world within two years. The goal is to cut costs by 600 million euros.

The company aims to use the corresponding amount of cost savings for additional investments in research and development activities, for ensuring the necessary expertise and for expenses arising from salary inflation.

