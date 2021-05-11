Companies Nokia-based Merus Power intends to list on the First North marketplace of the Helsinki Stock Exchange

The company designs, manufactures and sells electrical storage and electricity quality solutions. According to the Finnish company, the aim of the listing is to support the company’s growth and strengthen its international operations.

To electrical storage and the technology company Merus Power, which focuses on electricity quality solutions, intends to be listed on the First North marketplace of the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

Nokia’s Merus Power designs, manufactures and sells electrical storage, power quality solutions and services. The company’s customers include operators in the industrial, electricity generation and renewable energy sectors.

CEO of Merus Power Kari Tuomala says the company has delivered its products and services to 59 different countries.

“We aim for strong growth, especially in the renewable energy storage market,” Tuomala says in a press release.

According to the Finnish company, the aim of the listing is to support the company’s growth and strengthen its international operations. The aim is also to support the development and commercialization of new technologies and the construction of production capacity and marketing channels.

Pandemic had a negative impact on the company’s net sales last year, when the company’s net sales were EUR 6.5 million. In the second year, the company had a turnover of EUR 10.3 million and an operating profit of EUR 236,000. The company expects net sales in 2021 to be EUR 13–15 million and EBITDA to be at the level of EUR 1 million.

Merus Power’s medium-term financial targets are an average EBITDA margin of more than 15%, a turnover of EUR 80 million in 2026 primarily through organic growth and an equity ratio of more than 35%.

The planned IPO is expected to consist primarily of a share issue in which Merus Power would issue new shares. The size of the planned share issue is tentatively EUR 12 million.