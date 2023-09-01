AFrom this Friday, only private individuals can apply for state funding for the purchase of an electric car, the so-called environmental bonus. The German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) sees this as a threat to the further market ramp-up of electromobility. “The abolition of the environmental bonus for commercial cars will have a negative effect on their registrations and thus on the electric car market as a whole,” said VDA President Hildegard Müller of the German Press Agency.

With the environmental bonus, the state promotes the purchase of an e-car. From September 1, only private individuals who purchase an electric vehicle for private purposes are entitled to submit an application, according to the responsible Federal Office for Economic Affairs and Export Control (BAFA). This was preceded by a decision by the traffic light coalition. At the beginning of the year, the federal government had already reduced state subsidies. Subsidies for plug-in hybrid vehicles with combined combustion engines and electric motors expired at the end of 2022.

Before commercial customers could no longer apply for the environmental bonus, applications rose significantly. According to Bafa information, the number of applications increased by around two thirds in July compared to the previous month.

Company cars become used cars

VDA President Müller said that company cars and other commercially used cars in particular could make a major contribution to the switch to electromobility and that would then come onto the used car market at lower prices. “They make a crucial contribution to an overall more climate-friendly car fleet and to the achievement of climate targets.” In addition, the new regulation is a burden for medium-sized businesses and logistics companies. “It is now crucial to strengthen people’s trust in electric mobility in other ways: the public charging infrastructure must be expanded even more consistently and the power grids must be made fit for the future.”

Criticism also came from the Central Association of German Crafts. Secretary General Holger Schwannecke had said that the environmental bonus had so far successfully flanked the modernization of the company’s own vehicle fleet and the switch to alternative drives and made the sometimes very expensive investments possible. “The fact that this proven instrument is now being phased out without replacement is incomprehensible in view of the need for support and the climate policy objectives.” The price differences between conventional and alternative drive systems are still very high, especially for commercially used cars and commercial vehicles. “The fact that the environmental bonus is now to be phased out in the commercial sector threatens to slow down the ramp-up of electric mobility in trade and medium-sized companies.”